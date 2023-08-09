WORLD
Saudi Arabia's embassy in Tehran reopens after seven years
The diplomatic development marks a milestone in the thawing of ties between the two regional rivals after seven years of strained relations.
In June, Iran marked the reopening of its embassy in Riyadh with a flag-raising ceremony.  / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
Sena SerimSena Serim
August 9, 2023

Saudi Arabia's embassy in Tehran has resumed operations, state media in Iran has reported, following a thaw in ties seven years after the mission was closed.

Saudi Arabia and Iran have agreed to resume diplomatic relations and reopen their respective embassies following a China-brokered deal announced in March.

Two countries severed ties in 2016 after Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran were attacked during protests over execution of Shia cleric Nimr al Nimr.

"The embassy of Saudi Arabia in the Islamic Republic of Iran has officially commenced its activities" and has been operating since Sunday, the official news agency IRNA said, quoting an "informed source" at Iran's foreign ministry.

There has been no official confirmation from Riyadh on the move.

In June, Iran marked the reopening of its embassy in Riyadh with a flag-raising ceremony.

Iranian media had previously attributed the delay in reopening the Saudi embassy to the poor condition of the building which was damaged during the 2016 protests.

Since the March deal, Saudi Arabia has restored ties with Iranian-backed Syrian regime and ramped up a push for peace in Yemen, where it has for years led a military coalition against the Iran-backed Houthi forces.

Iran and Saudi Arabia have backed opposing sides in conflict zones across the Middle East for years.

Iran has in recent months been at odds with Saudi Arabia and Kuwait over the ownership of a disputed gas field.

Saudi Arabia and Kuwait claim "sole ownership" to the field, with Iran warning it would "pursue its right" to the offshore zone if negotiations fail.

SOURCE:AFP
