Saudi Arabia's embassy in Tehran has resumed operations, state media in Iran has reported, following a thaw in ties seven years after the mission was closed.

Saudi Arabia and Iran have agreed to resume diplomatic relations and reopen their respective embassies following a China-brokered deal announced in March.

Two countries severed ties in 2016 after Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran were attacked during protests over execution of Shia cleric Nimr al Nimr.

"The embassy of Saudi Arabia in the Islamic Republic of Iran has officially commenced its activities" and has been operating since Sunday, the official news agency IRNA said, quoting an "informed source" at Iran's foreign ministry.

There has been no official confirmation from Riyadh on the move.

Related Can Iran and Saudi Arabia bury the past and end the Yemen war?

Restoringties