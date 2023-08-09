Türkiye will continue to take steps that will provide valuable role models for humanity, first lady Emine Erdogan has said.

"Türkiye will always be in the field and will continue to be the conscience of the world," Erdogan said on Wednesday at a cultural diplomacy event organised as part of the 14th Ambassadors Conference.

Turkish ambassadors serving abroad and at home gathered in the capital Ankara for the conference to discuss regional and international developments, global trends, and recent challenges and opportunities.

Türkiye's wealth is not just benevolence, Erdogan said.

"We have a deep-rooted heritage of civilisation, every element of which is more valuable than the other, that can be a cure for the standardised culture of the world.

"Our past, full of heroes of civilisation and culture, who will serve as role models for humanity, is our greatest wealth," she added.

Türkiye's unique heritage