Türkiye will continue to be conscience of world, says first lady
Speaking at the 14th Ambassadors Conference, Emine Erdogan emphasises Türkiye's role in shaping a compassionate world through its diverse cultural legacy and commitment to universal values.
'Our past, full of heroes of civilisation and culture, who will serve as role models for humanity, is our greatest wealth,' says Emine Erdogan at the 14th Ambassadors Conference.
By Esra YAGMUR
August 9, 2023

Türkiye will continue to take steps that will provide valuable role models for humanity, first lady Emine Erdogan has said.

"Türkiye will always be in the field and will continue to be the conscience of the world," Erdogan said on Wednesday at a cultural diplomacy event organised as part of the 14th Ambassadors Conference.

Turkish ambassadors serving abroad and at home gathered in the capital Ankara for the conference to discuss regional and international developments, global trends, and recent challenges and opportunities.

Türkiye's wealth is not just benevolence, Erdogan said.

"We have a deep-rooted heritage of civilisation, every element of which is more valuable than the other, that can be a cure for the standardised culture of the world.

"Our past, full of heroes of civilisation and culture, who will serve as role models for humanity, is our greatest wealth," she added.

Türkiye's unique heritage

Without Türkiye's loyalty and generosity, it seems that the heart of the world would not beat, Erdogan said, adding: "For this reason, I think it is our duty to humanity to open our treasure chest filled with the heritage of centuries while universal values ​​are being rebuilt."

Türkiye has a "unique" background with its multi-faith, multi-cultural, multi-national history, she said.

"In this way, we see how much our experience of living together is needed, while humanity is being provoked with hostility to Islam.

"It is a day to pass through the doors of hearts that were broken with charity and kindness, with our art, literature, dances, folklore, words and instruments," Erdogan added.

Like the spiritual world, Türkiye's cultural heritage will also help write the story of humanity on earth on the axis of truth, said the first lady.

SOURCE:AA
