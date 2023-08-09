TÜRKİYE
Türkiye calls for collective action against hate crimes
The statement from Türkiye's National Security Council follows a series of Quran burnings and desecration attempts in Northern Europe, prompting global outrage and calls for unity against Islamophobia.
Türkiye's National Security Council  has issued a s call to prevent actions that target Islam under the guise of freedom of expression. / Photo: AA / AA
Sena SerimSena Serim
August 9, 2023

Türkiye's National Security Council has called for preventing the acts that target Islam under the "guise of freedom of expression".

The council on Wednesday said that states that do not fulfill their responsibilities in preventing "heinous acts" that are described as hate crimes by the UN and offend nearly 2 billion Muslims are asked to change their attitudes "as soon as possible" and fight together against attacks on sacred values, according to a statement by Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

Islamophobic figures or groups have repeatedly carried out Quran burnings and similar desecration attempts in Northern Europe in recent months, drawing outrage from Muslim countries and the world.

Black Sea grain deal and food security

The council also discussed in detail the course of the Russia-Ukraine war and its possible effects on the region.

RECOMMENDED

"All parties were called upon to sit at the negotiating table and end the war without delay. It was emphasized that returning to the (Black Sea) grain agreement would prevent possible negative effects in needy countries and contribute to food stability," the statement added.

On July 17, Russia suspended its participation in the deal, which it signed in July 2022 along with Türkiye, the UN, and Ukraine to resume grain exports from Ukrainian Black Sea ports which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February last year.

Moscow has complained that the Russian part of the agreement was not being implemented.

Türkiye, internationally praised for its unique mediator role between Ukraine and Russia, has repeatedly called on Kiev and Moscow to end the war through negotiations.

SOURCE:AA
