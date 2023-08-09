Türkiye's National Security Council has called for preventing the acts that target Islam under the "guise of freedom of expression".

The council on Wednesday said that states that do not fulfill their responsibilities in preventing "heinous acts" that are described as hate crimes by the UN and offend nearly 2 billion Muslims are asked to change their attitudes "as soon as possible" and fight together against attacks on sacred values, according to a statement by Türkiye’s Communications Directorate.

Islamophobic figures or groups have repeatedly carried out Quran burnings and similar desecration attempts in Northern Europe in recent months, drawing outrage from Muslim countries and the world.

Related Sweden police grant permit for another Quran desecration protest

Black Sea grain deal and food security

The council also discussed in detail the course of the Russia-Ukraine war and its possible effects on the region.