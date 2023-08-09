Pakistan's President Arif Alvi has dissolved the country’s parliament on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the President's Office said.

Alvi signed the advice half an hour after it was sent by Sharif on late on Wednesday night, paving the way for a caretaker setup that will hold general elections.

The federal Cabinet automatically stood dissolved following the signing of the summary.

Sharif had earlier announced that the coalition government will bow out on Wednesday, three days before the end of the assembly's five-year term.

Sharif will continue to serve as acting prime minister until the caretaker premier takes an oath.

The prime minister and the opposition leader are expected to meet on Thursday to finalize the name of the caretaker prime minister, who will serve until the polls that are due later this year.

The country has been in political turmoil since the former prime minister Imran Khan was booted from power in April last year, culminating in his being jailed for graft at the weekend and disqualification from running for office following a months-long crackdown on his party.