The Ethiopian government has said that major cities in the Amhara region had been "freed" after days of fighting between army troops and militia fighters.

"These cities have been freed from the threat of these bandits," a statement by a federal government emergency body said on Wednesday, listing six towns including the regional capital Bahir Dar and the city of Lalibela, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

There has been no official toll from the unrest, but hospital doctors in two of the affected cities told AFP news agency that many civilians had been killed or injured.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government last week declared a six-month state of emergency in Amhara after the clashes erupted, just nine months after the end of a devastating two-year war in the neighbouring Tigray region.

The State of Emergency General Directorate said security forces were "clearing" members of the "defeated extremist group" from hideouts including heritage and religious sites.

It also announced curfews in the six cities — Bahir Dar, Lalibela, Gondar, Shewa Robit, Debre Berhan and Debre Markos — until August 23, and said 14 people had been arrested in the national capital Addis Ababa.

Access to Amhara is restricted for journalists and it is not possible to independently verify the situation on the ground.

'Situationchanging'

Although the Amhara militias fought alongside federal troops in the Tigray conflict, tensions emerged earlier this year after the government announced it was dismantling regional forces across Ethiopia.

The move triggered protests by Amhara nationalists who said it would weaken their region.

Last November's Tigray peace deal was also not welcomed by many in the Amhara community, the second largest ethnic group in Ethiopia, and once its economic and political elite.

The United States has expressed concern about the new front in Africa's second most populous country, and several Western nations advised their citizens against travelling to Amhara.