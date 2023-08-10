BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Chinese tech giants order $5B Nvidia chips amid US bans — report
Baidu, ByteDance, Tencent, and Alibaba placed orders for a combined $1 billion worth of processors and a total of $4 billion worth of graphics processing units to be delivered in 2024.
Chinese tech giants order $5B Nvidia chips amid US bans — report
The report comes as President Biden on Wednesday signed an executive order that would narrowly prohibit certain US investments in sensitive technology in China / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Eren Doguoglu
August 10, 2023

China's internet giants are rushing to acquire high-performance Nvidia chips vital for building generative artificial intelligence systems, making orders worth $5 billion, the Financial Times has reported.

Baidu, TikTok-owner ByteDance, Tencent and Alibaba have made orders worth $1 billion to acquire about 100,000 A800 processors from the US chipmaker to be delivered this year, the FT reported on Wednesday, citing multiple people familiar with the matter.

The Chinese groups had also purchased a further $4 billion worth of graphics processing units to be delivered in 2024, according to the report.

Nvidia offers the A800 processor in China to meet export control rules after US officials asked the company late last year to stop exporting its two top computing chips to the country for AI-related work.

RECOMMENDED

The FT report comes as President Biden on Wednesday signed an executive order that would narrowly prohibit certain US investments in sensitive technology in China and require government notification of funding in other tech sectors.

Nvidia, Baidu, ByteDance, Tencent and Alibaba did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

RelatedChina eyes satellite internet 'mega-constellation' rivaling Musk's Starlink
Explore
Blue Origin to launch global satellite internet network to rival Starlink
India, UAE sign $3B LNG deal, agree to boost trade and defence ties
Trump's Greenland tariff threat raises geopolitical risks in Europe: Fitch
EU states call to deploy anti-coercion 'bazooka' against US - here's what it means
India's central bank proposes linking BRICS' digital currencies
Vietnamese telecom Viettel begins construction of country's first chip plant
PM Carney strikes 'preliminary' Canada-China deal to cut tariffs, open door to Chinese EVs
US–Taiwan deal cuts tariffs, spurs $250bn chip investment in America
Australia's child social media ban leads to 4.7 million accounts removed
Amazon bets on EU data sovereignty with cloud expansion
Ailing astronaut forces early return in NASA’s first-ever space station medical evacuation
Finnish PM supports social media ban for children under 15, citing decline in physical activity
Geoeconomic confrontation emerges as top global risk for 2026: WEF
Oil prices rise on potential Iran supply disruption
Meta deactivates over half a million under-16 accounts in Australia
Valued metals hit record highs amid global unrest, Trump-Fed conflict
Massive Instagram data breach exposes personal info of over 17M users: Reports
UK prioritises Türkiye as free trade deal expansion talks move at record pace
World’s largest space gathering lands in Türkiye this October
Cambodia orders liquidation of bank linked to accused scam boss