Zimbabwe's president has urged thousands of his supporters at a rally to deliver a "thunderous victory" in this month's national elections and proclaimed that "no one will stop us from ruling this country."

President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Wednesday that people who vote for his ruling ZANU-PF party — which has been in power for 43 years — would go to heaven.

Mnangwagwa, the 80-year-old leader who assumed power in the southern African nation in a coup in 2017, also warned his supporters against engaging in violence in the run-up to the August 23 vote.

That plea came days after an opposition party supporter was killed, allegedly at the hands of ruling party activists, in the first deadly violence of the election buildup.

"Perpetrators of violence will be brought to book without fear or favour. So, I say to you, don’t ever perpetrate violence, we will deal with you," Mnangagwa said.

But while Mnangagwa has often called on his supporters to act peacefully, it hasn't spared the leader and his administration from criticism by international rights groups, including Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch.

They say that no matter what the president says, there has been a brutal crackdown on any opposition in Zimbabwe, and Mnangagwa and ZANU-PF are using institutions like the police and the courts to arrest critics, ban opposition rallies and stifle any challenge to their rule.

Main opposition leader Nelson Chamisa said in an interview with The Associated Press last week that Zimbabweans often face the threat of deadly violence if they don't support the ruling party.

ZANU-PF has been Zimbabwe's ruling party ever since independence from white minority rule in 1980.