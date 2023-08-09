WORLD
2 MIN READ
Kim Jong-un fires North Korea's top general, orders war readiness
Kim also ordered a boost in weapons production and an expansion of military drills.
Kim Jong-un fires North Korea's top general, orders war readiness
North Korea has a large number of paramilitary groups it uses to bolster its military forces. / Photo: AP Archibe / Others
By Eren Doguoglu
August 9, 2023

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un dismissed the military's top general and called for more preparations for the possibility of war, a boost in weapons production, and an expansion of military drills, state news agency KCNA has reported.

Kim made the comments on Thursday at the 7th Enlarged Meeting of the 8th Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK).

Kim also dismissed the military’s top general, chief of the General Staff Pak Su-il, at the meeting, KCNA reported, without elaborating.

General Ri Yong-gil was named to the vacated post, though it remained unclear if he would retain his role as defence minister.

RelatedNorth Korea launches 2 short-range ballistic missiles amid tensions with US
RECOMMENDED

Call for more weapons

His comments came after he visited weapons factories where he called for more missile engines, artillery and other weapons to be built.

He also called for conducting war drills to efficiently operate the country's latest weapons and equipment to keep its mobilized posture for combat at all times, the report said.

North Korea is set to stage a militia parade on September 9, marking the 75th anniversary of the Day of the Foundation of the Republic, as preparations for the event were discussed at the meeting, according to the KCNA report.

North Korea has a large number of paramilitary groups it uses to bolster its military forces.

Explore
'More prepared than ever' to respond to any attack: Iran
Civilians cross humanitarian corridor in Syria's Ayn al-Arab
Israel maintains ‘maximum alert’ over possible US strike on Iran
Top Chinese officials hold talks with OIC amid rising Middle East tensions
Bangladesh panel says India's Adani power deal overpriced, flags procedural flaws
The Take Back | Storyteller
Türkiye calls EU accession impossible under the current political stance
Thousands attend ‘Invasion Day’ rallies across Australia
Private jet carrying eight people crashes in northeastern US state
Myanmar pro-military party declares victory in junta-run polls
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Türkiye slams malicious 'Daesh support' allegations as baseless disinformation
Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy
Türkiye sends humanitarian aid to Syria amid YPG attacks
France detains Indian captain of suspected Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker
Israeli minister calls Trump’s 'Board of Peace' a 'bad plan', pushes for Gaza occupation
YPG terrorists kill two youths in northeastern Syria
Mark Tully, who covered and survived Babri mosque demolition in India, dies
Khartoum mass graves point to RSF abuses in Sudan
Iraq calls transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria 'temporary'