Guinea-Bissau's president has said Niger's coup presented an existential threat to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), speaking on the eve of a key summit on the latest Sahel crisis.

Addressing reporters before flying to Abuja, Nigeria, for an ECOWAS meeting on Thursday, President Umaro Sissoco Embalo said the deposed Nigerien President Mohamed Bazoum was that country's only legitimate leader.

"The only president we recognise is Bazoum — he is the one the people have chosen," Embalo said.

"If you don't want a government or a president, sanction it through the ballot box ... Coups must be banned".

Embalo said that following putsches in three other ECOWAS member states since 2020, the regional bloc's future could be in doubt.

"The situation that ECOWAS is going through is really worrying — this organisation has so far been the safest, the strongest on the whole continent," he said.

The deadline has since expired without Bazoum being reinstated.

