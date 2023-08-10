Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio has been shot dead after holding a rally in Quito, top officials said.

President Guillermo Lasso has confirmed Villavicencio's death in a statement on Twitter on Wednesday, renamed X, vowing that "this crime will not go unpunished."

Local media, citing Interior Minister Juan Zapata, said Villavicencio was shot dead after the rally.

The 59-year-old centrist was one of eight candidates in the first round of the presidential election scheduled for August 20.

Lasso said he had summoned his top security officials for an urgent meeting on "this event that has shocked the country."

"Organised crime has gone too far, but the full weight of the law will be applied to them," Lasso said in his post.

Related Ecuador president dissolves congress, bringing elections forward

Villavicencio's history