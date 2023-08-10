Thursday, August 10, 2023

1909 GMT — US President Joe Biden asked Congress to approve about $40 billion in additional spending, including $24 billion for Ukraine and other international needs.

But the request could face opposition in Congress, where some Republicans — especially those with close ties to former president Donald Trump — want to pare back the billions in assistance Washington has sent to Kiev since Russian troops attacked in February 2022.

Trump, the front runner in the race to be the Republican presidential nominee in 2024, has been sharply critical of US support for Ukraine in the conflict. And 70 House members backed an unsuccessful proposal in July to cut funding for Ukraine.

The House and Senate last approved aid for the Kiev government — $48 billion — in December, before Republicans took control of the House.

More updates 👇

2013 GMT — Ukraine: Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia kills one, wounds several

A Russian strike on a civilian building killed at least one person and wounded 14 in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia, Ukrainian officials have said.

"A fire broke out in a civilian building after the occupiers hit it with a missile. One person is currently reported dead," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

The head of the city's military administration, Anatoli Kurtiev, added that 14 people had been wounded in the strike, up from five initially reported. At least four buildings were damaged, Kurtiev said.

Among the injured were a three-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy, he said.

Russia's push on eastern front prompts Ukrainian civilians to evacuate

Ukrainian authorities have ordered a mandatory evacuation of nearly 12,000 civilians from 37 towns and villages in the eastern Kharkiv region, where Russian forces reportedly are making a concerted effort to punch through the front line.

The local military administration in Kharkiv's Kupiansk district said residents must comply with the evacuation order or sign a document saying they would stay at their own risk.

Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar had said thepreviousday that “the intensity of combat and enemy shelling is high” in the area.

The city of Kupiansk and the territories around it were under Russian offensive until September 2022, when Ukrainian forces conducted a rapid offensive operation that dislodged the Kremlin’s forces from nearly the entire Kharkiv region.

The retaking of those areas strengthened Ukraine’s arguments that its troops could deliver more stinging defeats to Russia with additional armament deliveries, which its Western allies duly provided.

But as Ukraine has pursued a slow-moving counteroffensive in recent weeks, Russian forces have struck back in some areas.

Maliar said Russia “has formed an offensive group and is attempting to move forward” in the area in an effort to advance on the Ukrainian-held city of Kupiansk, an important rail junction.

1244 GMT — Russian football club says Norwegian player leaves after drone attack

Russian football club Dynamo Moscow said Norwegian midfielder Mathias Normann terminated his contract with the team and left Russia after a drone strike on buildings near the neighborhood where he lived.

Normann was one of the few players from western Europe to play for a Russian club after the country's military offensive on Ukraine started in February last year, a decision that saw him exiled from Norway's national team.

Normann was contracted to Rostov when Russia started the offensive but was then on loan to Norwich in the English Premier League. He later returned to Russia to join Dynamo on loan.

FIFA passed interim rules after the war began allowing players from abroad who were then with clubs in those countries to suspend their contracts.

Dynamo chief executive Pavel Pivovarov told Sport Express in comments reported late Wednesday that Normann cited security reasons for terminating his contracts with the club and Rostov.

The clubs will consider legal action, he said.

1115 GMT - Russia says it intercepted Moscow-bound drones

Russian air defense systems shot down two drones heading toward Moscow for a second straight day, officials said.

The reported attack disrupted flights at two international airports as Ukraine appeared to step up its assault on Russian soil.

One drone was downed in the Kaluga region southwest of Moscow and another near a major Moscow ring road, according to Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin and the Russian Defence Ministry, which blamed the attack on Ukraine.

No casualties or damage were immediately reported.

Domodedovo airport, south of the city, halted flights for more than two hours and Vnukovo airport, southwest of the city, stopped flights for more than two and a half hours, according to Russian news agencies.

Ten flights were diverted, Russia’s Federal Agency for Air Transport said.

Firing drones at Moscow after more than 17 months of war has little apparent military value for Ukraine, but the strategy has served to unsettle Russians and bring home to them the conflict’s consequences.

Kiev officials, as usual, neither confirmed nor denied Ukraine’s possible involvement in the drone strikes, though Air Force spokesman Yurii Ihnat remarked: “This cannot but please us because people in Moscow thought they were safe".

1050 GMT - At least 12 still missing as debris cleared after Russian warehouse blast

Twelve people were still missing after a huge explosion tore through a warehouse in the Russian city of Sergiyev Posad, officials said.

"There are 12 missing persons reported," the city's administration said in a post on social media.

Officials in the city, which lies 35 miles (56 kilometres) northeast of Moscow, said search and rescue efforts were ongoing.

Rescue workers could be seen sawing through the ruins of a collapsed building overnight, while firefighters sprayed water on the smouldering wreckage.