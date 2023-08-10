With thousands of migrants still arriving in New York City, Mayor Eric Adams has renewed his appeal to the federal government to help the city avert a budgetary crisis as expenses mount — now projected at $12.2 billion by the end of next year — because of the influx of people coming from the southern US border seeking temporary care and shelter.

“Our compassion may be limitless, but our resources are not. This is the budgetary reality we are facing if we don’t get the additional support we need,” Adams said during an address on Wednesday that sought to put the onus on the Biden administration to help relieve his city from the growing financial burden.

“New Yorkers did not create an international humanitarian crisis. But our city’s residents have been left to deal with this crisis almost entirely on our own,” the mayor said.

Federal promises

The US Department of Homeland Security recently dispatched a small team to New York City to help determine how the federal government should respond.