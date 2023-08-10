Three Daesh terrorists have been apprehended through collaborative efforts between Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and the Syrian National Army (SNA).

Operations were conducted in northern Syria by local security forces affiliated with SNA, with intelligence and operational support from MIT, within the Peace Spring Operation area in Syria.

The Turkish officials reported that the three individuals were at responsible levels within Daesh.

The seized items included 1 light anti-tank weapon (M72LAW), 1 RPG launcher, 2 motorcycles, 5 hand grenades, 5 AK-47 rifles, 2 Makarov pistols, 1 radio, 4 RPG anti-tank warheads (HEAT), 2 anti-personnel RPG warheads (HE), 5 RPG fuzes, and numerous magazines and ammunition.