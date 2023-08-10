Britain stated it is considering how to react to a decision by US President Joe Biden to ban certain tech investments in China.

On Thursday, the UK also affirmed that it continues to evaluate potential national security risks.

An executive order was signed by Biden on Wednesday, granting authorisation to the US Treasury secretary to forbid or limit US investments in Chinese entities within three sectors: semiconductors and microelectronics, quantum information technologies, and specific artificial intelligence systems.

The US government has said the measures are designed to address national security risks. China said on Thursday it was gravely concerned by the move.

A spokesperson for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government said the executive order gave important clarity on the U.S. approach: "The UK will consider these new measures closely as we continue to assess potential national security risks attached to some investments."