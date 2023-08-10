At least 17 people have been drowned when a boat carrying Rohingya refugees fleeing Myanmar's Rakhine state broke up at sea this week.

Byar La, a rescuer from the Shwe Yaung Metta Foundation in the town of Sittwe, said on Thursday that more than 50 people were thought to be on the boat heading for Malaysia when it got into trouble in heavy seas on Sunday night.

"We found 17 dead bodies... as of yesterday," he said.

"We found eight men alive. Police have taken them for questioning."

Rescuers are still trying to find those unaccounted for, he said, though the exact number on board is not known.