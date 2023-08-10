Tunisia and Libya have announced that they had agreed to share responsibility for providing shelter for hundreds of asylum seekers stranded in a border area, many of them for a month.

Faker Bouzghaya, a spokesperson for Tunisia's Interior Ministry, said on Thursday during a joint meeting with Libyan authorities in Tunis that "we have agreed to share the groups of migrants who are at the border".

The irregular refugees, primarily from sub-Saharan African countries, had been taken to the desert area of Ras Jedir by Tunisian authorities, according to witnesses, rights groups and UN agencies.

Aid groups said three groups of about 300 refugees in total remain stranded there.

"Tunisia will take charge of a group of 76 men, 42 women and eight children," Bouzghaya told AFP.

He said the groups were transferred on Wednesday to reception centres in the cities of Tatouine and Medenine and provided with health and psychological care, with the help of the Tunisian Red Crescent.

Under the agreement, Libya will take charge of the remaining 150 asylum seekers, humanitarian sources said.

The Libyan interior ministry earlier on Thursday announced the bilateral agreement to "put an end to the crisis of irregular migrants stranded in the border area".