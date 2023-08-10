European olive oil producers are sounding the alarm as this summer’s heat waves are expected to cause the second bad harvest in a row.

Unusual droughts are the heart of a brewing crisis for the sector, which may result in gaps in shelves and rising prices of olive oil, industry figures warn.

“We are very worried,” says Andrea Carrassi, director general of the Italian Association of Olive Oil Producers.

“Indeed, the numbers are clear,” adds Carrassi.

Olive oil production in Europe is estimated to drop by 40 percent in the 2022-23 season compared with the previous one, according to data published in July by the European Commission. Spain, which accounts for roughly half of the world’s total output of olive oil and is the largest producer globally, recorded a 56 percent slump.

Greece’s output dropped by 47 percent, Portugal’s by 39 percent, and Italy recorded a 27 percent drop. Outside Europe, Tunisia’s production is down by a quarter, while the global decline is around 26 percent.

Türkiye has been the only bright spot with an increase of 17 percent. Carrassi said problems caused by droughts have been compounded by the rise of energy and raw material costs spurred by the Russia-Ukraine war.

For instance, he said paper and glass needed for the packaging of olive oil had “crazy prices” throughout most of last year. These factors, he added, will also likely have a negative impact for the next season.

“The mix of the impact of the war and that of climate change makes us foresee another very complex campaign,” says Carrassi.

The Mediterranean, Europe's main olive production area, faces ongoing droughts and heatwaves.

According to the Italian farmers’ group Coldiretti, Italy endured record July heat and 43 extreme weather events, doubling the previous year's count.

Spain's southern Andalusia region, a significant olive producer, grapples with extreme drought causing water supply restrictions for nearly 9 million residents.