Match day for Turkish football teams in the Europe Conference League
Three Turkish teams - Fenerbahce, Besiktas, and Adana Demirspor - will face their opponents in the ECL.
The 2023-24 UEFA Europa League and Europa Conference League playoff round draws were made each on Monday in Switzerland's Nyon. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
August 10, 2023

Fenerbahce will meet Slovenian powerhouse Maribor at Istanbul's Fenerbahce Sukru Saracoglu Stadium at 21:00 (1800 GMT). The match will be overseen by referee Robert Jones and deputy referees Ian Hussin and Wade Smith.

The Istanbul giants eliminated Zimbru from Moldova in the second qualifying round of the ECL with a 9-0 aggregate over two matches.

Another Turkish club Besiktas will face Azerbaijan's Neftci PFK in Baku. The match is set to begin at 20:00 (1700 GMT) at Baku's Netfci Arena, and will be overseen by Swiss referee Lukas Fahndrich.

Besiktas defeated Albanian team Tirana with two convincing wins in the previous round. Vincent Aboubakar was the standout performer in these games, contributing one goal and one assist.

Adana Demirspor, who finished the Turkish Super League in 4th place last year, are poised to encounter the Croatian squad Osijek in Adana.

The match is scheduled to kick off at the Yeni Adana Stadium, Adana, at 21:00. Goga Kikacheishvili, representing the Georgian Football Federation, will assume the role of match referee.

In a thrilling twist, Adana Demirspor secured victory in the second-round match against CFR Cluj with a dramatic last-minute goal.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
