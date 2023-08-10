Türkiye's new economic administration is committed to reducing inflation and external imbalances, and the country's outlook, which is stable, could turn positive, Moody's has said.

In a statement on Tuesday, the rating agency said Türkiye "has pledged a return to more orthodox economic policies" after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's re-election in May.

The agency kept Türkiye's credit rate at B3 stable, which is considered speculative and risky.

It said: "The new economic team has committed to bringing down inflation, reducing Türkiye's large external imbalances and ensuring fiscal discipline, and has started to gradually correct the direction of monetary and fiscal policy.

"The shift towards more orthodox, rules-based and predictable policymaking is credit positive, and comes earlier than we had expected."