TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Moody's praises Türkiye's new economy policy, expects increase in credit rate
Moody's expects Türkiye to continue tightening its monetary policy, as the country's central bank has started to return to a more orthodox framework.
Moody's praises Türkiye's new economy policy, expects increase in credit rate
The policies supporting the Turkish central bank's efforts in combating inflation have recently been at the forefront of the government's agenda. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Ayse betul AytekinAyse betul Aytekin
August 10, 2023

Türkiye's new economic administration is committed to reducing inflation and external imbalances, and the country's outlook, which is stable, could turn positive, Moody's has said.

In a statement on Tuesday, the rating agency said Türkiye "has pledged a return to more orthodox economic policies" after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's re-election in May.

The agency kept Türkiye's credit rate at B3 stable, which is considered speculative and risky.

It said: "The new economic team has committed to bringing down inflation, reducing Türkiye's large external imbalances and ensuring fiscal discipline, and has started to gradually correct the direction of monetary and fiscal policy.

"The shift towards more orthodox, rules-based and predictable policymaking is credit positive, and comes earlier than we had expected."

RECOMMENDED

It also noted that the country's central bank has started to return to a more orthodox monetary policy setting, increasing the policy rate from 8.5% to 17.5% in two meetings gradually.

Moody's said the bank is expected to continue tightening steps.

Following the statement by the agency, Mehmet Simsek, the Turkish treasury and finance minister, said "We are committed to implementing rule-based policies in line with international norms to ensure macro-financial stability and enhance our resilience against shocks," on his Twitter account.

"We believe this will reflect on our credit rating," he added.

Along with the appointment of Mehmet Simsek as the minister, Türkiye’s economic landscape is set to undergo significant transformations.

RelatedWho is Hafize Gaye Erkan, the first woman president of Türkiye Central Bank
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time