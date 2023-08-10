WORLD
Several Somali soldiers killed in Mogadishu bomb explosion: local media
Incident takes place as military vehicle drove over landmine near Darussalam area, Radio Shabelle reports.
FILE PHOTO: A Somali police officer looks from the broken windows of the Pearl Beach Restaurant following an attack by Al Shabab militants at the Liido beach in Mogadishu, Somalia June 10, 2023. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
August 10, 2023

Several Somali soldiers have been killed in a bomb explosion in the capital Mogadishu, according to local media reports.

Local broadcaster Radio Shabelle said the incident took place when a military vehicle drove over a landmine planted on the road near Darussalam area on Thursday.

Quoting a witness, the broadcaster said all six Somali soldiers aboard the vehicle died. Anadolu could not independently verify the casualties.

Roadside explosions and suicide bombings are common in Somalia, a Horn of Africa country plagued by years of insecurity caused by Al Shabab terrorists.

On Wednesday, six people were killed in a roadside explosion between Marka and Qoryooley districts.

Mohamed Ibrahim, the governor of the Lower Shabelle region, told the Somali National News Agency the victims targeted by terrorists were businesspeople.

Twelve people, including children, were also injured in the explosion.

Al Shabab has been fighting the Somali government and African Union Mission in Somalia since 2007.

