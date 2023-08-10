North Korea has continued developing nuclear weapons and producing nuclear fissile material in 2023 and evading United Nations sanctions that aim to cut off funding for Pyongyang's nuclear and ballistic missile programs, according to an unpublished United Nations report.

"After a record-breaking level of cyber thefts in 2022, estimated at $1.7 billion, DPRK (North Korean) hackers reportedly continued to successfully target cyber cryptocurrency and other financial exchanges globally," independent sanctions monitors wrote in the report to a UN Security Council committee.

The monitors, who report to the council twice a year, have previously accused North Korea of using cyber attacks to help fund its nuclear and missile programs. North Korea has denied allegations of hacking or other cyberattacks.

North Korea's mission to the United Nations in New York did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the report.

Earlier on Thursday North Korean leader Kim Jong-un replaced the military's top general and called for more preparations for the possibility of war, a boost in weapons production, and expansion of military drills, state media KCNA reported.

