A rocket carrying a lunar landing craft blasted off on Russia’s first moon mission in nearly 50 years, racing to land on Earth’s satellite ahead of an Indian spacecraft.

The Luna-25 craft's launch on Friday from Vostochny spaceport in Russia's Far East to the moon is Russia’s first since 1976 when it was part of the Soviet Union.

The Russian lunar lander is expected to reach the moon on August 23, about the same day as an Indian craft which was launched on July 14.

The Russian spacecraft will take about 5.5 days to travel to the moon's vicinity, then spend three to seven days orbiting at about 100 kilometres (62 miles) before heading for the surface.

Only three governments have managed successful moon landings: the Soviet Union, the United States and China.

India and Russia are aiming to be the first to land at the moon’s south pole.

Ensuring Russia’s guaranteed access to moon