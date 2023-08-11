The brazen assassination of Ecuadorian presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio at a crowded political rally Wednesday night deepened the country's sense of vulnerability to the crime that's spread across the country in recent years.

After multiple threats for his stance against drug trafficking and corruption, Villavicencio was under the watch of police and private security guards.

His shooting death has focused global attention on his country's wave of violent deaths, which began about three years ago, and the connection between organized crime and other powerful interests there.

How was Villavicencio threatened?

He said during his campaign that he and his team had been threatened by the Ecuadorian criminal group known as the Choneros and their leader Alias Fito, which Villavicencio related to Mexico's Sinaloa cartel.

He said popular support would protect him.

“You're my bulletproof vest. I don't need one. You're a brave people and I'm as brave as you are,” Villavicencio said as a public meeting in the city of Chone, the heart of the Choneros home territory.

“Bring on the drug lords. Bring on the hitmen,” said Villavicencio, wearing only a blue shirt.

His campaign slogan, “Time for the Brave,” referred to his proposal to fight corruption and organised crime by firing large numbers of corrupt security officials if he won, which polls showed as unlikely.

He has already reported threats to his loved ones and shots were fired at his family home in Quito in September.

Who's responsible for the killing?

Prosecutors said Wednesday that six people have been arrested in searches in the capital and on Thursday they said that the six are Colombian. One suspect died of wounds sustained in a shootout with police.

Few further details of the investigation have been made public, although Presidente Guillermo Lasso said on the social network X, previously known as Twitter, that he had asked for FBI help investigating, and agents would be arriving in the country in the hours to come.

Which other public figures have been killed in Ecuador?

Villavicencio's assassination took out the highest public figure eliminated yet in Ecuador's battle with organised crime. But not the only one.