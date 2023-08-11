WORLD
Israeli army kills Palestinian in occupied West Bank's Tulkarm refugee camp
In its incursion on the camp, Israel used a military bulldozer and dozens of military vehicles, and deployed snipers on the rooftops of the houses.
Palestine's official WAFA news agency said a local hospital received five injured people, including a 23-year-old man who died shortly due to critical injury in the chest. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
By Alican Tekingunduz
August 11, 2023

A Palestinian was killed and four others were injured by an Israeli army fire during a raid on the Tulkarm refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, local media reported.

The Israeli army stormed the Tulkarm camp, which led to confrontations and armed clashes, as Palestinian youths tried to resist the intrusion, eyewitnesses told Anadolu News Agency.

The Israeli army used a military bulldozer and dozens of military vehicles, and deployed snipers on the rooftops of the houses, with heavy fire of live ammunition, tear gas and stun grenades.

Palestine's official WAFA news agency said a local hospital received five injured people, including a 23-year-old man who died shortly due to critical injury in the chest.

Since the beginning of this year, the occupied West Bank has been witnessing repeated Israeli army raids and the illegal settlers' attacks on Palestinian cities and towns.

