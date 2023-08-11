The meteoric rise of 15-year-old Turkish International Master (IM) Ediz Gurel at the 2023 International Chess Federation (FIDE) World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan, while capturing the chess world's attention, could also signal a resurgence of competitive chess in Türkiye.

The chess prodigy was the youngest player to compete in the prestigious event. In an audacious debut, he defeated 22-year-old Serbian Grandmaster (GM) Velimir Ivic in 28 moves in the first round to showcase his remarkable potential.

Recognising the young player's impact on the chess scene in Türkiye, Emil Sutovsky, the CEO of the International Chess Federation FIDE, expressed his admiration for Ediz, saying, "I expect him to lead the development of chess in his country."

"This comment, made by one of the most prominent figures in chess, about our young star, fills us with pride. It's well-deserved, as Ediz works diligently, reaps the rewards of his efforts, and continues to make us proud," Gulkiz Tulay, president of the Turkish Chess Federation (TSF), told TRT World.

Türkiye's recent chess resurgence is characterised by some firsts in its chess history, such as participating in this year’s World Cup with four players for the first time, as well as its undefeated triumph at the World Schools Chess Championship last week and at the World Under-16 Chess Olympiad last year, without conceding any points in either.

As international chess authorities closely track the achievements of Turkish chess on a global scale, top-rated players from around the globe are engaging in leagues within the country.

Role model

Ediz's chess journey began at the age of 7 when he was introduced to the sport by his teacher. Since then, he has rapidly ascended through the ranks, achieving the Candidate Master (CM) title at the age of 11, after an impressive performance in the 2019 European Schools Championship.

His aspirations extend beyond individual achievements, as he says he expects to serve as a role model through his exemplary conduct during competitions. "I aim to become a respected player known for success and sportsmanship worldwide," the tyro tells TRT World, self-effacingly.

His determination and passion for chess are evident as he emphasises the game's mental aspects, including making meticulous calculations, exercising patience, mastering time control and finding the best moves.

"I enjoy thinking," Ediz says, mentioning that in his daily life, chess has contributed to almost all his classes, from mathematics to managing time in exams and controlling excitement. He says it has also broadened his horizons by taking him to countries he hadn't ever thought of visiting, and in making friends from diverse cultural backgrounds.

Sponsored revival