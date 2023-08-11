TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Culinary fusion across nations: Pakistani chefs master art of Turkish cuisine
Türkiye's TIKA, carried out the Turkish Cuisine Training Program in Karachi to impart valuable culinary skills and foster cultural exchange between Turkish and Pakistani culinary traditions.
Culinary fusion across nations: Pakistani chefs master art of Turkish cuisine
The participants learned how to prepare 10 menus and 40 dishes from Turkish cuisine. / Photo: AA / AA
Ayse betul AytekinAyse betul Aytekin
August 11, 2023

A two-week program to train Pakistani chefs in the preparation of Turkish cuisine has ended in the port city of Karachi.

The "Turkish Cuisine Training Program" organised by Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) in collaboration with the Pakistan Institute of Tourism & Hotel Management (PITHM) was attended by dozens of young Pakistani chefs and students, said a statement from TIKA.

Turkish chefs taught the participants how to prepare 10 menus and 40 dishes, from lentil soup to yoghurt soup and from Turkish kebabs to desserts.

The program ended on Thursday with a certification ceremony which was attended by Sindh Culture Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah and the Turkish Consul General in Karachi, Cemal Sangu.

Speaking at the ceremony, Shah hailed TIKA for bringing Turkish flavors to Pakistan through the training program.

He said this would further add to the popularity of Turkish cuisine in Pakistan.

RECOMMENDED

The Turkish Consul General in his remarks said that TIKA has been involved in a number of relief activities across Pakistan, which shows the value of bonding with the South Asian country.

TIKA's Karachi Coordinator Halil Ibrahim Basaran said that apart from relief activities, the agency is also working to increase cultural interaction between the two countries.

Basaran said TIKA’s cooperation with PITHM will continue, and in the second stage, it will support programs that will promote Pakistani cuisine in Türkiye.

Later, Shah and Sangu presented certificates to 50 participants of the training program.

Turkish cuisine prepared by Pakistani chefs was also presented to the guests who visited the institute's kitchen, which was also equipped by TIKA.

RelatedTürkiye prevents Srebrenica Memorial Center from being 'pile of rusty iron'
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time