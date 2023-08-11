As Japan moves ahead in its controversial plans to release treated nuclear waste into the sea, authorities have detected “higher-than-usual levels” of radioactive material in rainwater around a storage tank, local media reported.

The Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) said the leak was found “in a hose used to transfer treated water,” said Japanese broadcaster NHK.

It, however, added: “The water that leaked remained inside the barrier.”

Amid criticism from neighbors especially China, Japan is set to release the treated nuclear water from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the sea in the next few weeks.

“Someone caused the cracks with a cutter blade while removing the packaging around the hose after it was delivered,” said the TEPCO.