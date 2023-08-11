WORLD
2 MIN READ
Ahead of nuclear waste release, leak found in Japan’s crippled plant’s hose
Japan finds "elevated levels" of radioactive substances in rainwater near storage tank amid ocean waste disposal plan.
Ahead of nuclear waste release, leak found in Japan’s crippled plant’s hose
The Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) said the leak was found “in a hose used to transfer treated water,” said Japanese broadcaster NHK. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Alican Tekingunduz
August 11, 2023

As Japan moves ahead in its controversial plans to release treated nuclear waste into the sea, authorities have detected “higher-than-usual levels” of radioactive material in rainwater around a storage tank, local media reported.

The Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) said the leak was found “in a hose used to transfer treated water,” said Japanese broadcaster NHK.

It, however, added: “The water that leaked remained inside the barrier.”

Amid criticism from neighbors especially China, Japan is set to release the treated nuclear water from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the sea in the next few weeks.

“Someone caused the cracks with a cutter blade while removing the packaging around the hose after it was delivered,” said the TEPCO.

RelatedJapan to release contaminated Fukushima water into sea
RECOMMENDED

The authorities found cracks on the hose measuring around four centimetres.

TEPCO said it “detected 33,000 becquerels of tritium per liter in rainwater collected from the dike surrounding a tank storing treated water” in June.

“As the hose was also used to transfer treated water from another tank, TEPCO analyzed water in the dike around the tank and detected up to 67,000 becquerels of tritium per liter. That exceeds 60,000 becquerels, the standard set by the Japanese government for releasing tritium into the environment,” the NHK report said.

Japan has made plans to treat the nuclear waste to “reduce tritium levels to about one-seventh of the World Health Organization’s​​​​​​​ guidelines for drinking water quality before releasing it into the sea.”

RelatedJapan to release Fukushima nuclear wastewater: How dangerous is tritium?
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time