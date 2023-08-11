Chinese tech giant Huawei reported its revenue rose 3 percent over a year earlier in the first half of 2023 and its profit margin widened despite sanctions that block access to US processor chips and other technology.

Revenue in the six months ending in June rose 3.1 percent to 310.9 billion yuan ($43.1 billion), Huawei Technologies Ltd. said on Friday.

It gave no profit figure but said its profit margin was 15 percent which would be about 45 billion yuan ($6.5 billion) and an increase over the 4.3 percent margin in the first quarter of this year.

China's first global tech brand has responded to US curbs that devastated its smartphone brand by increasing emphasis on selling network gear to hospitals, ports, electric car brands and other industrial customers it believes will be less vulnerable to sanctions.

Sales by its infrastructure unit were 167.2 billion yuan ($23.2 billion), according to Huawei. Consumer sales were 103.5 billion yuan ($14.3 billion). Sales by the fledgling automotive unit, which supplies network and other technology for electric cars, were 1 billion yuan ($138.6 billion).

Huawei struggled after then-President Donald Trump cut off access to US processor chips and other technology in a feud with Beijing over technology and security.

