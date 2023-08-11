It was a funeral no one had envisaged: Sadig Abbas’ lifeless body was lowered hastily into a shallow unmarked grave in Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, not long after dawn.

Even the few family members and neighbours who could attend were distracted, scouring the cemetery’s surroundings for warnings of incoming fire, recounted Awad el-Zubeer, a neighbour of the deceased.

Thankfully, none came.

For almost four months, intense and violent clashes have been occurring on the streets of Khartoum, Sudan, involving the Sudanese Army and the paramilitary group called the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

This ongoing conflict has disrupted daily life to the extent that holding funerals has become extremely difficult.

The chaos has led to a distressing situation where the bodies of the deceased are left to decay on the streets of the capital city, as the conflict continues with little indication of a resolution.

“Given these circumstances, if you asked me exactly where his body was buried I couldn't tell you,” said el-Zubeer.

Data regarding the casualties in Sudan remains scarce. The health minister of the nation, Haitham Mohammed Ibrahim, stated in June that the conflict has claimed over 3,000 lives, but no further updates have been provided since then.

The true tally is likely far higher, say local doctors and activists. Likewise, no medical group has provided a toll on the number of unburied corpses, with mass graves and widespread ethnic killings being uncovered in the country's southern Darfur region.

Starving to death

Most civilians from the capital have been killed in crossfire, as the once sleepy city turned into an urban battlefield, the country’s doctor’s union says.

Others died because they were unable to access basic medicine, while some reportedly starved to death, imprisoned by the gun battles that raged outside.

During peaceful times, funerals in Sudan are elaborate, spanning days, and attended by thousands. The Sudanese tradition involves washing and blessing the deceased before family members dig graves in cemeteries for burial.

According to seven individuals who used to or currently live in the capital region, the ongoing dispute between the country's two leading figures, army head Gen. Abdel Fattah al Burhan and RSF commander Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, has disrupted this customary practice.

Three individuals who shared their views opted to remain anonymous due to concerns about potential retaliation.

Several said reaching any of the capital's roughly two dozen cemeteries has proved impossible when they were trying to bury family members, friends, or those with whom they were trapped.

Caught in Khartoum University

Over 100 university students were caught in Khartoum University when the conflict broke out on April 15.

Khaled, a student, was shot in the chest by a stray bullet, dying shortly after being hit, a fellow student said.

“We dragged his dead body to the lower levels (of a building) to stop it rotting," he said, speaking on the condition of anonymity for fear of being targeted.

He and others then wrapped Khaled’s remains in a makeshift Islamic burial cloth and buried him in the university grounds beneath a tree after gaining approval from his family.