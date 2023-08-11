South Africa's former president Jacob Zuma reported back to prison only to be quickly released, in a government move lashed by the opposition as a "monumental insult" to the public.

In the latest twist arising from a sentence for contempt of court, Zuma was ordered to report back to jail, arriving at 0400 GMT (6:00 am local time) at a detention facility in the eastern town of Estcourt on Friday, the prison service said.

There, he was "admitted into the system" –– only to be let go in just over an hour, under a "remission process" to ease overcrowding in prison, according to the national commissioner of correctional services, Makgothi Thobakgale.

"Upon admission into the system he was subjected to administrative processes... He was then released," Thobakgale told a press conference in Pretoria.

Zuma, 81, was sentenced to 15 months in June 2021 after refusing to testify before a panel probing financial corruption and cronyism under his presidency.

He started serving his term in July 2021, sparking protests that descended into riots and looting that left more than 350 dead.

But after just two months he was freed on medical parole for an undisclosed condition.

In November last year an appeals court found the release was illegally granted and ordered Zuma back to the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal province.

South Africa's prison service, which had granted Zuma's conditional release, appealed the decision, but the bid was dismissed by the Constitutional Court last month.

Related Former South African leader Jacob Zuma to face corruption trial

Outrage and scepticism

Thobakgale said the ex-president had been ordered to return to jail on Friday in compliance with the ruling.

But Zuma immediately benefited from the remission of non-violent offenders approved by President Cyril Ramaphosa, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola said.

Mzwanele Manyi, a spokesman for Zuma's foundation said the ex-president was "at home" and consulting with his legal team.