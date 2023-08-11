Tensions are escalating between Niger's new military regime and the West African regional bloc that has ordered the deployment of troops to restore Niger'sflailingdemocracy.

The ECOWAS bloc said on Thursday that it had directed a “standby force” to restore constitutional order in Niger after its Sunday deadline to reinstate ousted President Mohamed Bazoum expired.

Hours earlier, two Western officials told The Associated Press that Niger’s junta had told a top US diplomat they would kill Bazoum if neighboring countries attempted any military intervention to restore his rule.

It's unclear when or where the force will deploy and which countries from the 15-member bloc would contribute to it.

Conflict experts say it would likely comprise some 5,000 troops led by Nigeria and could be ready within weeks.

Related ECOWAS leaders order deployment of 'standby force' over Niger coup

After the ECOWAS meeting, neighboring Ivory Coast’s president, Alassane Ouattara, said his country would take part in the military operation, along with Nigeria and Benin.

“Ivory Coast will provide a battalion and has made all the financial arrangements ... We are determined to install Bazoum in his position. Our objective is peace and stability in the sub-region,” Ouattara said on state television.

Representatives of the junta told US Under Secretary of State Victoria Nuland of the threat to Bazoum's life during her visit to the country this week, a Western military official said, speaking on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.

Nigeriens in the capital, Niamey, on Friday said ECOWAS isn't in touch with the reality on the ground and shouldn't intervene.

“It is our business, not theirs. They don’t even know the reason why the coup happened in Niger," said Achirou Harouna Albassi, a resident. Bazoum was not abiding by the will of the people, he said.

Related Ivory Coast: ECOWAS approves Niger intervention ‘as soon as possible’

Related Niger junta accuses France of plans to 'intervene militarily'

Regional perspectives

On Friday, the African Union expressed strong support for ECOWAS’ decision and called on the junta to “urgently halt the escalation with the regional organisation.” It also called for the immediate release of Bazoum.

An African Union meeting to discuss the situation in Niger expected on Saturday was postponed.