As I step into the pitch-black darkness, I reach for the nearest wall to steady myself. So this is how the world of the blind “looks” like, I say to myself.

I hold on tightly to the white cane I was given at the entrance and told not to drop it. I realise why as I tap with it, trying to navigate my way through the labyrinthine passage.

Heart pounding, I move deeper into the darkness – a unique journey of discovery meant to open my eyes, metaphorically speaking, to the world of the visually impaired.

Museum of senses

The Istanbul Dialogue Museum’s interactive exhibit ‘Dialogue in the Dark’ is a unique immersive experience that aims to challenge prejudices about blindness, fostering empathy and understanding of the daily struggle of blind individuals.

“If there is dialogue, there is no darkness,” says Engin Grantepe, who has been working as a tour guide in the museum for a decade.

“I had my vision until the age of 35. After then, I (gradually) lost my sight due to a genetic disease,” Grantepe tells TRT World.

Dialogue in the Dark is an exhibition where blind guides lead visitors in small groups through specially constructed dark rooms where scent, sound, wind, temperature and texture convey the characteristics of daily environments – a park, a city, a cinema or a cafe.

It is one of the two exhibits – the other is Dialogue in the Silence – which draw thousands of visitors to the museum, which was opened to the public in 2013.

Last month, the Istanbul Dialogue Museum was added as a member of the prestigious International Council of Museums, a non-governmental organisation based in Paris.

Art of serenity

As I emerge from the maze into what feels like an open space, I could hear a river – the sound of gurgling water in the distance. I follow the sounds to reach a bridge over a cascading river.

The sounds around me highlight the serenity of the place – birds chirping, wind howling through the trees and leaves rustling. In the darkness, I immerse myself in the symphony of nature, enjoying the beauty of the unseen world.

The voice of Grantepe wafts in from close by as he urges us to slow down and savour the moment.

“We are constantly rushing to get somewhere. Instead, let’s leave home five minutes earlier and avoid rushing on the way,” he says. “Life has so much to say if we take the time to listen.”

As we move along, tracing the walls with our hands, we come across shuttered houses. Grantepe, with his infectious liveliness, chuckles and asks, “What colour do you think these shutters are?”

At first, I hesitate, but can’t resist attributing a yellow shade inspired by his vibrant energy. He says they are pink with polka dots. Laughing again, he quickly adds that both of our answers are correct, as imagination knows no limits.

As we continue on the journey, we board a tram. I sit in the darkness as the tram rattles along the tracks – symbolic of the life journey of a blind person, surrounded by sounds and only sounds.

Grantepe turns pragmatic as he talks about the difficulties the blind face in their daily lives – from the stalls in the middle of sidewalks to cars parked on pedestrian paths. “Blindness is not the difficult part, people are,” he says.

We get off the tram and find ourselves on Istiklal Avenue, an Istanbul landmark known for its bustling streets lined with restaurants, cafes, art galleries, theatres and some historic buildings.

“Would it be a complete Istiklal tour without going to the cinema?” Grantepe piques our interest with an offer we can’t resist. And there I am, sitting on a comfortable seat in a cinema in yet another amazing experience.

As soon as the movie starts, I can’t help but smile because it is the iconic tango scene from the 1992 Hollywood classic 'Scent of Woman' possibly one of my favourite movie scenes ever.

Sitting in the darkness, I am overwhelmed by ‘Por una Cabeza’ like never before – I close my eyes and imagine Al Pacino and Gabrielle Anwar on the dance floor, matching step for step to create the cinematic masterpiece.

I step out of the darkness and into the light of wisdom offered by Grantepe’s philosophical thoughts. “Although life’s twists and turns remain unpredictable, we can cherish its beauty regardless. Life, in all its forms, is an exquisite experience,” he concludes.

Sound of silence

The second tour – the Dialogue in Silence – of the Istanbul museum is as enriching and enlightening as the first, offering visitors an immersive experience in a completely silent environment.