WORLD
3 MIN READ
India to introduce death penalty, life sentence for mob lynching, gang rape
The bills have been referred to a parliamentary committee for further deliberation, but could be passed before the current legislature dissolves ahead of general elections next May.
India to introduce death penalty, life sentence for mob lynching, gang rape
India's government proposed three bills in parliament to replace British-era laws on criminal justice, introducing life sentence and death penalty in the parliament. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
August 11, 2023

India's government has unveiled new punishments for mob lynchings and crimes against women in a proposal for the country's biggest criminal justice overhaul since the British colonial era.

India's Penal Code and other statutes governing the police and courts were introduced in the 19th century, while the country was governed by the British crown.

Sweeping changes to the laws would remove archaic references to the British monarchy and other "signs of our slavery", home minister Amit Shah told parliament Friday.

New provisions in the laws, which intend to better protect women, would make sexual exploitation on the pretext of marriage, employment or promotion, or through the use of a hidden identity, a crime.

The legislation would make a gang rape conviction punishable by a maximum life sentence. Raping a child would be eligible for a death sentence, the Press Trust of India news agency said.

The legislation would allow penalties ranging from seven years in prison to death for mob lynching.

The bills introduce community service provisions for petty crimes to ease the chronic backlog of criminal cases in Indian courts, which have millions of pending cases.

The government also proposed legislation in that seeks to replace a British colonial-era sedition law with its own version.

RelatedIndia's Gandhi decries Modi's inaction over deadly Manipur unrest
RECOMMENDED

The latest move comes as the government is reeling from opposition pressure over the Manipur rape case.

In July, a video of two women stripped and paraded naked by a mob in the northeastern state of Manipur went viral, creating uproar among the public.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu-nationalist government has also sought to remove lingering symbols of colonial rule from India's history books, urban landscape and political institutions.

It has renovated the capital New Delhi's parliamentary precinct, originally designed by the British, to replace old colonial-era structures.

Last year Modi inaugurated a statue of Subhas Chandra Bose, an independence hero venerated for taking up arms against the British, but controversial for his collaboration with Nazi Germany's war machine.

The unveiling ceremony took place just hours before Britain announced the death of Queen Elizabeth II, and the statue itself replaces one of Britain's King George V torn down nearly half a century ago.

RelatedManipur, sexual violence and the 'least condemned war crime'
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time