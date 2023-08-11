The Sudan conflict has pushed over 20 million people into severe acute hunger, with 6.3 million of them "one step away from famine," the World Food Programme (WFP) has said.

"Around 42 percent of Sudan’s population had now been pushed into hunger; 6.3 million of those were classified as experiencing IPC (Integrated Food Security Phase Classification) 3 or 4 categories of hunger, just one step away from famine," Eddie Rowe, WFP country director for Sudan said on Friday at a UN press briefing virtually.

“Since mid-April, the conflict has continued to spread, and its dynamics have become increasingly more complex. Gaining access to people in need of life-saving food assistance has also become more challenging and increasingly urgent,” Rowe added.

Sudan has been ravaged by clashes between the army and the Rapid Support Forces since mid-April, in a conflict that killed more than 3,000 civilians and injured thousands, according to local medics.

The country's food security situation is "deeply alarming," Adam Yao, the deputy representative of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), said for his part.