Italy has celebrated the return of 266 antiquities from the United States, including Etruscan vases, ancient Roman coins, and mosaics worth tens of millions of dollars, looted and sold to US museums and private collectors.

Officials said on Friday that the returned items include artefacts recently seized in New York from a storage unit belonging to British antiquities dealer Robin Symes.

In addition, the haul that arrived in Rome included 65 objects that a collector had offered to Houston’s Menil Collection, but were declined.

The art unit of Italy’s Carabinieri paramilitary police said the owner of the collection "spontaneously" gave back the items after investigators determined they had come from clandestine excavations of archaeological sites, according to a Carabinieri statement.

While the Carabinieri said the works had been part of the Menil Collection, the museum said they never were.

The museum said a collector approached the museum in 2022 about making a gift of the artefacts, but the museum curator directed the collector to the Italian culture minister, "who alerted the museum that Italy was claiming the objects."

"The Menil Collection declined these works from the collector and they have never been part of the museum's collection," spokesperson Tommy Napier said in a statement late on Friday to The Associated Press.

Italy has been on a decades-long campaign to hunt down antiquities that were looted by "tombaroli," or tomb raiders, and then sold to private collectors and museums in the US and beyond.

Related Indonesia welcomes return of treasures, artefacts from the Netherlands

Looted items

Some of the items were handed over to Italian authorities on Tuesday at the offices of the Manhattan district attorney, Alvin Bragg.

Bragg’s office said they included an Apulian krater, or vase, dating from 335 BC that was seized in July from a private collection in New York.