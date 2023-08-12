Saturday, August 12, 2023

Ukraine's military has said in a regular update of fighting and casualties that its forces had made progress near Robotyne on the front line in the southern Zaporizhzhia region.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also said children were among dead or wounded civilians following a day in which Russians launched six rockets and 36 air strikes and fired 32 rocket salvo fire systems at populated areas and Ukrainian troop positions.

It said 33 combat clashes had taken place and noted that Ukraine's defence forces continued an offensive operation in Melitopol and Berdyansk directions.

It said they had "partial success in the Robotyne area of the Zaporizhzhia region." It said the Ukrainians had dug in at the point of their advance and were conducting defensive attacks from there.

1752 GMT — One killed, six wounded in Donetsk, says Russia-affiliated official

A civilian has been killed and six people have been wounded, including a 12-year-old girl, following intense Ukrainian shelling in Donetsk, including cluster munitions, a Russia-backed official in the eastern Ukrainian region said.

One civilian was killed in a district of the city of Donetsk, while the six wounded people were in Makiivka, which lies east of Donetsk, Denis Pushilin, the Russian-appointed head of the region, said on his Telegram channel.

"In total, the enemy fired 127 rounds of ammunition at peaceful cities and regions in the republic," Pushilin said, referring to the Donetsk People's Republic as Moscow calls the region it said last year it was annexing.

Pushilin said cluster munitions were among the artillery used. Both sides have used cluster munitions in the course of Russia's 17-month-old offensive in Ukraine. Kiev received cluster munitions from the United States last month and vowed to only use them against concentrations of enemy soldiers.

Reuters could not independently verify the information out of Donetsk, which had been partly controlled by pro-Russian separatists since 2014.

1413 GMT — Ukraine says Russia attacked city of Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missile

Ukraine has accused Russia of launching a strike in the city of Kryvyi Rih in the southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region.

"Missile strike on Kryvyi Rih. According to preliminary information, it was a ballistic missile. The important thing is it did not cause casualties. All details are being clarified now," Serhiy Lysak, head of the regional military administration, said on Telegram.

Separately, Kryvyi Rih defence council head Oleksandr Vikul said explosions were heard in the city.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defence Ministry said Ukraine's Ivan-Frankivsk airfield, one of the places from which Kiev reportedly launches its drone attacks on Russia, was struck.

The claims from both sides have not been independently verified.

1241 GMT — Russian Su-30 fighter jet crashes, killing entire crew

A Russian Su-30 fighter jet has crashed in the western Kaliningrad region, killing the entire crew, Russia’s Defence Ministry said.

The ministry did not specify how many people were on board. It said the accident happened during a training flight, adding the plane was unarmed.

According to preliminary information, the cause of the crash was a technical malfunction.

1221 GMT — Ukraine starts registering ships for Black Sea corridor - agency

Ukraine, which is seeking to form safe shipping routes in the Black Sea, has started registering ships willing to use the corridor it announced earlier this week, a local news agency said.

Ukraine on Thursday announced a "humanitarian corridor" in the Black Sea to release cargo ships that have been trapped in its ports since Russia launched a full-scale offensive in Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

The corridor is a new test of Russia's de facto blockade since Moscow abandoned a deal last month to let Kiev export grain.

"Registration is now open and the coordinator is already working," Interfax Ukraine quoted Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk as saying.

1142 GMT — Russia accuses Ukraine of 'terrorist attack' on Crimean Bridge

Russia has said Ukraine attempted to strike the Crimean Bridge with a S-200 missile, adding the missile was detected and shot down.

“Today, the Kiev regime attempted to launch a terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge with an air defence guided missile S-200, converted into a strike version.

The Ukrainian missile was promptly detected and intercepted in the air by Russian air defence systems. There were no damage and no injuries,” the Russian Defence Ministry said in a statement.

Separately, the head of Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, said on Telegram that two missiles were shot down, repeating the Defence Ministry's statement that there was no damage to the bridge.