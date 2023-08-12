Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and opposition leader Raja Riaz have agreed to name Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar as caretaker premier to oversee elections, the prime minister's office said.

"The prime minister (Sharif) and leader of opposition have jointly signed the advice which will be sent to the president for approval," the statement on Saturday said.

Pakistan's Geo News said President Arif Alvi approved Kakar's appointment.

A lesser known politician from the southwestern province of Balochistan, Kakar will name a cabinet and head a government to steer the nuclear-armed nation through an economic and political crisis until a new government is elected.

"We first agreed that whoever should be prime minister, he should be from a smaller province so smaller provinces' grievances should be addressed," said Raja Riaz after meeting with outgoing premier Shehbaz Sharif.