WORLD
2 MIN READ
Pakistan picks little-known senator as caretaker PM to oversee elections
Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, a senator from Pakistan's least-populous province, will be caretaker prime minister to see the country through to the next election.
Pakistan picks little-known senator as caretaker PM to oversee elections
Under Pakistan's constitution, a neutral caretaker government oversees national elections, which must be held within 90 days of the dissolution of the parliament's lower house. / Photo: AFP / AFP
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
August 12, 2023

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and opposition leader Raja Riaz have agreed to name Senator Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar as caretaker premier to oversee elections, the prime minister's office said.

"The prime minister (Sharif) and leader of opposition have jointly signed the advice which will be sent to the president for approval," the statement on Saturday said.

Pakistan's Geo News said President Arif Alvi approved Kakar's appointment.

A lesser known politician from the southwestern province of Balochistan, Kakar will name a cabinet and head a government to steer the nuclear-armed nation through an economic and political crisis until a new government is elected.

"We first agreed that whoever should be prime minister, he should be from a smaller province so smaller provinces' grievances should be addressed," said Raja Riaz after meeting with outgoing premier Shehbaz Sharif.

RECOMMENDED

Under Pakistan's constitution, a neutral caretaker government oversees national elections, which must be held within 90 days of the dissolution of the parliament's lower house - which in this instance means early November.

The choice of caretaker prime minister has assumed heightened importance this time because the candidate will have extra powers to make policy decisions on economic matters, and amid fears the elections may be delayed by as much as six months.

The Election Commission has to draw new boundaries for hundreds of federal and provincial constituencies and, based on that, it will give an election date.

RelatedPakistan president dissolves parliament on advice of prime minister
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time