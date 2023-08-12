WORLD
2 MIN READ
Migrant boat sinks off Tunisia, leaving two dead and several missing
Refugees and migrants, mainly from sub-Saharan Africa, undertake perilous sea crossings from Tunisia in hopes of a better life in Europe.
Migrant boat sinks off Tunisia, leaving two dead and several missing
Search and rescue operations continue off Tunisia's Gabes. / Photo: AFP. / AFP
Edibe Beyza CaglarEdibe Beyza Caglar
August 12, 2023

At least two Tunisians including a baby have died when their Europe-bound boat sank off the North African country's southeastern shores, the coastguard said, adding five others were missing.

The vessel carrying 20 Tunisians went down at 0100 GMT (2:00 am local time) on Saturday 120 metres from the beach in Gabes, a statement said as search operations continue.

It said 13 passengers had been rescued.

"Two bodies have been recovered, one of a 20-year-old man and the other of an infant," said the statement.

Authorities in the city of Gabes have launched an investigation to "determine the circumstances of this tragedy", the coastguard added.

RelatedUN urges Tunisia to end expulsion of asylum seekers into desert border areas
RECOMMENDED

Tunisia is a major gateway for local and foreign migrants attempting perilous voyages in often rickety boats in the hopes of a better life in Europe.

More than 1,800 people have died this year in shipwrecks in the central Mediterranean migration route, the world's deadliest, according to the International Organisation for Migration.

The Tunisian coastal city of Sfax, which is located about 130 kilometres from the Italian island of Lampedusa, has emerged as a key migrant launchpad.

On Monday judicial officials reported the deaths of 11 migrants in a shipwreck off Sfax, with dozens more missing.

RelatedAfrican migrants left stranded in the Tunisia-Libya desert
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground