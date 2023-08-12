Floods and landslides caused by monsoon rain have killed at least five people and forced around 48,000 people to flee their homes in Myanmar, the relief ministry said.

The Myanmar weather bureau said the Bago River in the south had risen a foot higher on Saturday but was expected to start going down over the coming days.

Some Bago residents evacuated early on Friday while others were caught off guard by the rapidly rising water.

"There are floods every year in Bago but this one is the worst. Normally, the water is around knee- or thigh-deep during the rainy season," Bago resident Soe Min Aung, 23, told AFP, adding that his family had scrambled to buy a boat.

"Some families moved to a monastery but others stayed because they didn't think the water would be too high. In some quarters, the water level is higher than two times my height."

More than 870 people were crammed into a Bago monastery on Friday night and were receiving donated supplies as well as food from monks.

Footage from the southwestern state of Rakhine, which was ravaged in May by Cyclone Mocha, showed large areas of villages and farmland submerged by murky, yellow-brown waters.

Myanmar experiences heavy monsoon rains every year, but scientists believe extreme weather events are being exacerbated by climate change.

Nine states and regions affected