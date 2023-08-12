Saudi Arabia has named a non-resident ambassador for the occupied Palestinian Territories who will also serve as consul general in Jerusalem, a new position announced amid speculation about possible future ties with Israel.

The role will be filled by Nayef Al Sudairi, the current ambassador to Jordan, according to a social media post from the embassy in Amman confirmed on Saturday by a Saudi foreign ministry official.

The appointment represents "an important step" underscoring the desire of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman "to strengthen relations with the brothers of the State of Palestine and give it a formal boost in all areas", Sudairi said in a video broadcast by the Saudi state-affiliated Al Ekhbariya channel.

The file for the occupied Palestinian Territories has traditionally been handled by Saudi Arabia's embassy in Amman.

Saudi Arabia does not recognise Israel and did not join the 2020 US-brokered Abraham Accords that saw Israel establish ties with two of the kingdom's neighbours, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

But during US President Joe Biden's tour of the Middle East last year, the Saudi civil aviation authority announced that it was lifting overflight restrictions on "all carriers", paving the way for Israeli planes to use Saudi airspace.

Biden himself flew directly to Jeddah from Israel's Ben Gurion airport for his talks with Saudi leaders.

The kingdom denied at the time that the move was "a precursor to any further steps" towards normalisation.

Riyadh has repeatedly said it would stick to the decades-old Arab League position of not establishing official ties with Israel until the issue of the illegal occupation of Palestinian territory is resolved.

Related Saudi Arabia rules out normalisation with Israel without two-state solution

Normalisation push

Yet in recent months, Riyadh and Washington have held talks on Saudi conditions for progress on normalisation, including security guarantees and assistance with a civilian nuclear programme with uranium enrichment capacity, according to people briefed on the meetings.