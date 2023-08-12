West Africa's ECOWAS bloc aims to send a parliamentary committee to Niger to meet coup leaders who seized power last month and have resisted pressure to restore civilian rule, a parliament spokesperson said.

The plan comes on Saturday after Niger's military imprisoned President Mohamed Bazoum last month and dissolved the elected government, drawing condemnation from regional powers who have activated a standby military force they say will be deployed as a last resort if talks fail.

But coup leaders, headed by General Abdourahamane Tiani, have rebuffed diplomatic pressure from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the United States and others, raising the spectre of further conflict in the impoverished Sahel region of West Africa, which is already overrun by a deadly militant insurgency.

At stake is not just the fate of Niger - a major uranium producer and Western ally in the fight against the militants - but also the influence of rival global powers with strategic interests in West and Central Africa, where there have been seven coups in three years.

US, French, German and Italian troops are stationed in Niger, in a region where local affiliates of Al Qaeda and Daesh have killed thousands and displaced millions.

Meanwhile, Russian influence has grown considerably in Niger and the wider region.

The ECOWAS parliament met on Saturday to discuss further action in Niger.

No decision was made, but the spokesperson said that the parliament set up a committee that plans to meet Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, who holds ECOWAS' revolving chairmanship, to get his permission to go to Niger.

Western powers fear Russian influence could increase if the junta in Niger follows neighbouring Mali and Burkina Faso, which ejected the troops of former colonial power France after coups in those countries.

Mali has since teamed up with mercenaries from the Russian mercenary Wagner Group, a move which has coincided with a spike in violence there.

It has also kicked out a United Nations peacekeeping force, which security analysts fear could lead to further conflict.