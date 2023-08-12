WORLD
Running mate of slain Ecuador candidate will run in his place
The centrist Construye party says Andrea Gonzalez, 36, will run in Fernando Villavicencio's place after he was gunned down on Wednesday after finishing campaign rally.
Andrea Gonzalez, the ex-running mate of assassinated presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio and now presidential candidate for the Movimiento Construye party, attending a ceremony in his honour at the Centre of Exhibitions in Quito. / Photo: AFP / AFP
August 12, 2023

The running mate of slain Ecuadoran candidate Fernando Villavicencio will run for president in his place in the August 20 elections, their party said.

"The movement will replace the presidential ticket by putting Andrea Gonzalez as president," the centrist Construye party said in a statement on Saturday.

Villavicencio, a 59-year-old journalist and prominent anti-corruption crusader, was gunned down as he left a campaign rally in the capital Quito on Wednesday night.

President Guillermo Lasso has blamed the murder on organised crime.

Gonzalez, 36, is due to participate in Sunday's presidential debate in Quito.

Her work has been focused on environmental advocacy, particularly concerning oceans and mangroves, as well as combatting wildlife trafficking and deforestation.

"The name of the vice presidential candidate will be announced in the next hours and will be chosen among the most trusted of those who have shared the struggles of comrade Fernando Villavicencio," the party said.

Six Colombians have so far been arrested, and another killed over the assassination.

Villavicencio, who most polls put in fourth place among the eight candidates competing in elections, had built his campaign around the fight against corruption and organised crime.

