The running mate of slain Ecuadoran candidate Fernando Villavicencio will run for president in his place in the August 20 elections, their party said.

"The movement will replace the presidential ticket by putting Andrea Gonzalez as president," the centrist Construye party said in a statement on Saturday.

Villavicencio, a 59-year-old journalist and prominent anti-corruption crusader, was gunned down as he left a campaign rally in the capital Quito on Wednesday night.

President Guillermo Lasso has blamed the murder on organised crime.