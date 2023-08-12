An investigation has been launched into the death of a Pakistani porter near the peak of the world's most treacherous mountain, a Pakistani mountaineer said, following allegations that dozens of climbers eager to reach the summit had walked past the man after he was gravely injured in a fall.

The accusations surrounding events on July 27 on K2, the world's second-highest peak, overshadowed a record established by Norwegian climber Kristin Harila and her Sherpa guide Tenjin.

By climbing K2 that day, they became the world's fastest climbers, scaling the world's 14 highest mountains in 92 days.

Harila rejected any responsibility for the death of the porter, Mohammed Hassan, a 27-year-old father of three who slipped and fell off a narrow trail in a particularly dangerous area of K2 known as the bottleneck.

In an Instagram post Friday, she wrote that she felt "angry at how many people have been blaming others for this tragic death" and that no one was at fault.

Harila was defending herself against allegations from two other climbers who were on K2 that day, Austrian Wilhelm Steindl and German Philip Flaemig.

The pair had aborted their climb because of difficult weather conditions, but said they reconstructed the events later by reviewing drone footage.

'Double standard'

The footage showed dozens of climbers passing a gravely injured Hassan instead of coming to his rescue, Steindl told The Associated Press on Saturday.

He alleged that the porter could have been saved if the other climbers, including Harila and her team, had given up attempts to reach the summit.

Steindl added that the footage shows "a man trying to rub (Hassan's) chest, trying to keep him warm, to keep him alive somehow. You can see that the man is desperate."

"We know by now that this was his friend, also a Pakistani high-altitude porter," Steindl told AP.

"There is a double standard here. If I or any other Westerner had been lying there, everything would have been done to save them," Steindl said. "Everyone would have had to turn back to bring the injured person back down to the valley."

Steindl also said that July 27 was the only day in this season on which conditions were good enough for mountaineers to reach the summit of K2, which explains why there were so many climbers who were so eager to get to the top.

"I don’t want to kind of directly blame anybody," Steindl said.

"I’m just saying there was no rescue operation initiated, and that’s really very, very tragic because that’s actually the most normal thing one would do in a situation like that."