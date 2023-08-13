TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye successfully tests domestic probe rocket developed by ROKETSAN
The domestically developed rocket's launch, conducted in the Kirklareli province, marks a significant step in the country's pursuit of space exploration.
Türkiye successfully tests domestic probe rocket developed by ROKETSAN
ROKETSAN aims to "take a leading role in the global defence sector" with their "indigenous, reliable and pioneering rocket and missile solutions". / Photo: AA Archives / AA
Sena SerimSena Serim
August 13, 2023

Türkiye's domestic probe rocket has been successfully tested, the country’s Defence Industry Agency (SSB) said.

The rocket developed by ROKETSAN was tested in Türkiye’s northwestern Kirklareli province on Saturday, said the SSB on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Our probe rocket, which was developed with our advanced engineering technologies as part of our country's efforts to reach space, was successfully launched from Igneada,” said the SSB.

Minister for Industry and Technology Mehmet Fatih Kacir also praised the launch of the rocket and congratulated ROKETSAN.

RECOMMENDED

Founded in 1988 by the decision of the Defence Industries Executive Committee, ROKETSAN aims to "take a leading role in the global defence sector" with their "indigenous, reliable and pioneering rocket and missile solutions".

Haluk Gorgun, president of the Turkish Defence Industry Agency, said Türkiye's "space studies will gain great momentum," thanks to the rocket technology.

RelatedTurkish fighter jet KAAN to soar with indigenous engine in 2028
SOURCE:AA
Explore
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground