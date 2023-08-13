The death toll from a mudslide triggered by heavy rain on the outskirts of the western Chinese city of Xi’an has risen to 21 and rescuers were still looking for six missing people, authorities said.

"Twenty-one people were found dead so far, and six others are still missing," the Xi'an emergency management bureau said in an online statement on Sunday. State media had earlier put the toll at four.

The mudslide and a flash flood on Friday evening also damaged a highway and knocked out power to 900 households, the Xi’an Emergency Management Bureau said on its social media account.

It said rescue teams totalling 980 people with dogs were looking for the remaining missing people.

A hundred soldiers as well as firefighters were mobilised for the relief operations "which are continuing", according to CNR.

CNR broadcast images on Weibo showing rescuers clearing rocks and trees from the edge of a river and carrying victims on stretchers.

