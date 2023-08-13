WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israel rules out Jerusalem base for Saudi envoy to Palestine
New envoy Nayef Al Sudairi has said his appointment represents "an important step" underscoring Saudi Arabia's desire to strengthen ties with the Palestinians.
Israel rules out Jerusalem base for Saudi envoy to Palestine
Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said though Saudi Arabia's envoy appointment had not been coordinated with Israel, he saw a possible link to the normalisation prospects. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Staff Reporter
August 13, 2023

Israel has ruled out on Sunday a diplomatic base in Jerusalem for the new Saudi envoy to the occupied Palestinian territories, whose appointment comes as Washington tries to forge formal Israeli relations with Riyadh.

Saudi Ambassador to Jordan Nayef Al Sudairi on Saturday expanded his credentials to include non-resident envoy to the Palestinians. A social media post by his embassy in Amman said "consul-general in Jerusalem" was now among Al Sudairi's duties.

That appeared to correspond with the Palestinians' long-standing and so-far fruitless goal of founding a state in territories occupied by Israel in a 1967 war, with East Jerusalem as their capital.

Israel deems Jerusalem its own capital, a status recognised by the United States under then-President Donald Trump in 2017, but not by international world powers. Israeli authorities bar Palestinian diplomatic activity in the city.

Saudi Arabia has championed the Palestinian cause and shunned official ties with Israel, but the US is seeking to promote what could be a historic Middle East deal that would include normalising Israeli-Saudi relations.

"This (Al Sudairi) could be a delegate who will meet with representatives in the Palestinian Authority (PA)," Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen told Tel Aviv radio station 103 FM.

"We will not allow the opening of any kind of diplomatic mission" in Jerusalem, Cohen added. "Will there be an official physically sitting in Jerusalem? This we will not allow."

RelatedSaudi names non-resident ambassador for occupied Palestinian territories
RECOMMENDED

Conditions for possible normalisation

Israel's far-right government has played down any prospect of it giving significant ground to the Palestinians as part of a normalisation deal with Saudi Arabia.

Riyadh has previously conditioned recognition of Israel on Palestinians' statehood goal being addressed. Among challenges to that goal is the schism between the internationally backed Palestinian administration and the armed Hamas movement, which rules over besieged Gaza.

Bassam Al Agha, the Palestinian ambassador to Riyadh, cast Al Sudairi's appointment as Saudi affirmation of Palestinian statehood and "rejection of what had been announced by former US President Trump".

"This means a continuation of Saudi Arabia's positions," Al Agha told Voice of Palestine radio.

While Cohen said Al Sudairi's appointment had not been coordinated with Israel, he saw a possible link to the normalisation prospects.

"What is behind this development is that, against the backdrop of progress in the US talks with Saudi Arabia and Israel, the Saudis want to relay a message to the Palestinians that they have not forgotten them," Cohen said.

RelatedSaudi Arabia rules out normalisation with Israel without two-state solution
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground