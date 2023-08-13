WORLD
3 MIN READ
Sudanese paramilitaries attack Darfur's Nyala, forcing civilians to flee
The latest flare-up has lasted three days, during which the Sudanese army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have exchanged artillery fire in residential neighborhoods.
Sudanese paramilitaries attack Darfur's Nyala, forcing civilians to flee
Witnesses said that RSF paramilitaries had attacked Nyala with "dozens of military vehicles" and that "hundreds of residents are fleeing intense artillery fire". / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Emir Isci
August 13, 2023

Attacks by Sudanese paramilitaries sent hundreds of civilians fleeing a major city in Darfur, residents have said, as battles against the regular army intensify in the restive western region.

One resident said hundreds of people have been displaced from Nyala on Sunday, Sudan's second-largest city and capital of South Darfur state, where "rockets are falling on houses".

Witnesses said on Sunday that the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces had attacked Nyala with "dozens of military vehicles" and that "hundreds of residents are fleeing intense artillery fire".

The war erupted in Khartoum on April 15 between the forces of army chief Abdel Fattah al Burhan and his former deputy, RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

Darfur as well as Sudan's capital Khartoum have borne the brunt of nearly four months of fighting between the army and the RSF, led by rival generals vying for power.

At least 3,900 people have been killed nationwide, according to a conservative estimate by the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project.

More than four million people have been uprooted from their homes, according to the United Nations refugee agency.

The vast region of Darfur has a bloody history. It is where Sudan's former ruler Omar al Bashir 2003 unleashed tribal militia in a scorched-earth campaign to quash a rebellion against perceived inequalities.

It is a stronghold of the RSF that emerged from the Popular Defence Forces, a government-linked militia known as the Janjaweed.

RECOMMENDED
RelatedSudan's crisis pushes 20 million to the brink, 6.3 million near famine: UN

Massacres and ethnic killings

Fighting in the latest conflict has concentrated on El Geneina, the capital of West Darfur state, where the United Nations suspects that crimes against humanity have been committed.

Several sources allege there have been massacres of civilians and ethnically motivated killings in Darfur, attributed to paramilitary forces and allied militias.

Researchers at Yale University in the United States say that at least 27 villages in Darfur have been razed to the ground by the RSF and its allies since April.

"The ferocity and volume of the violence at least equals the genocide in 2003-2004," Nathaniel Raymond of the Humanitarian Research Lab at the Yale School of Public Health told AFP.

"The RSF and Arab allied militias are moving methodically and quickly without impediment. They chose the time and place and attack to liquidate civilian communities," he said.

Fighting was also reported on Sunday in Khartoum's battle-scarred sister city of Omdurman just across the Nile, where one resident reported "artillery fire".

RelatedSudan on brink of collapse amid fierce fighting — UN
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground