A shooting at a Shia Muslim shrine in Iran's south has killed at least one person and wounded eight others, state media reported, revising down a previous toll of four fatalities.

The attack on Sunday comes less than a year after a similar one on the same holy site, the Shah Cheragh mausoleum in the Fars province capital Shiraz.

"One person has been killed and eight others wounded in the attack," official news agency IRNA reported, quoting deputy Fars governor Esmail Ghezel Sofla.

The wounded "have been transferred to medical centres and are undergoing treatment", IRNA said. Earlier, it said four people were killed but has retracted the initial report.

The death toll of one was confirmed by the Fars commander of the Iran's Revolutionary Guard, Yadollah Bouali, speaking on state TV.

Iranian media outlets have provided different accounts of the attack and varying casualty tolls. Bouali said a lone gunman was behind the shooting and arrested shortly after.

"A terrorist entered the gate of the shrine and opened fire with a battle rifle," Bouali said.

Fars province governor Mohamed Hadi Imanieh told state TV the attack occurred around 1530 GMT (7:00 pm local time).