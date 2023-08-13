WORLD
Israeli settlers raid school in occupied West Bank
Illegal settlers raided Ra's et-Tin school in eastern Ramallah, says local media.
A view from a tent school, built after the Israeli forces demolished the Isfi Primary School allegedly for being unauthorised in Hebron, West Bank on November 24, 2022. / Photo: AA / AA
August 13, 2023

A group of Israeli illegal settlers have raided a Palestinian school in the occupied West Bank, according to local media.

Israeli settlers raided on Sunday the Ra's et-Tin school in the eastern Ramallah area where the Bedouin communities live, according to Palestine's official WAFA news agency.

They broke the windows of the school, it added.

In October 2020, Israel decided to demolish the school because it was in zone "C" and did not have a building permit.

Calls for protection

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry condemned the raid by the Israeli settlers on the school.

The ministry called on the US and the international community to do their part in protecting educational institutions.

Since the beginning of this year, the occupied West Bank has been witnessing frequent raids and attacks by Israeli settlers under the protection of Israeli forces.

SOURCE:AA
