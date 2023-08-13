WORLD
Google Doodle celebrates Turkish astronomer Nuzhet Gokdogan
Nuzhet Gokdogan, a Turkish astronomer and mathematician, obtained her PhD from Istanbul University in 1934 after studying in France. She played a pivotal role in shaping Türkiye's scientific landscape.
In 1954, Gokdogan made history as Türkiye's first female university dean, leading the Science Faculty at Istanbul University.
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
August 13, 2023

In a tribute to a pioneering figure in Turkish astronomy, Google Doodle has commemorated the achievements of Nuzhet Gokdogan, widely hailed as one of Türkiye's earliest female astronomers.

Born on August 14, 1910 in Istanbul, Gokdogan displayed a remarkable aptitude for languages, mastering French, German, and Turkish. She studied at Lyon University in France, where she pursued her undergraduate studies in mathematics. Her academic journey culminated in 1933 when she obtained her graduate degree in physics from the University of Paris. At the Paris Observatory, she continued research, and made the resolute choice to return to her homeland, Türkiye.

Fueled by an unwavering passion for astronomy, Gokdogan channeled her expertise into education. She ascended to the role of associate professor at the Institute of Astronomy within the Faculty of Science at İstanbul University.

Her entry into the institution marked a pivotal moment, as both instructional materials and lectures were primarily conducted in foreign languages such as English and German.

Gokdogan, armed with her linguistic prowess, stepped forward to bridge this gap, skillfully translating course content and producing six comprehensive textbooks covering topics ranging from Celestial Mechanics to Spherical Astronomy.

In 1937, Gokdogan's academic prowess crystallised in her dissertation on interstellar dark matter surrounding the sun, which culminated in the awarding of her Ph.D. Her trajectory soared further as she ascended to the esteemed position of professor at Istanbul University.

Türkiye's first female university dean

A watershed moment arrived in 1954 when Gokdogan secured her place in history by becoming the Dean of the Science Faculty, becoming Türkiye's first female university dean.

Her scholarly contributions extended beyond the lecture halls, as she authored numerous scientific papers for national journals and penned three seminal introductory textbooks encompassing astronomy, algebra, and cosmography.

Her pioneering spirit led her to spearhead the advancement of astronomy in the nation, a journey that saw her founding several influential organisations dedicated to the pursuit of knowledge.

Notably, Gokdogan played a pivotal role in establishing the Turkish Astronomy Association, the Turkish Association of University Women, and the Turkish Mathematics Association, organisations that continue to shape the scientific landscape of Türkiye.

